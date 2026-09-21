Gargaon College marks Zubeen Garg’s first death anniversary with health camp for 150 attendees

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SIVASAGAR: To commemorate the first death anniversary of legendary cultural icon Zubeen Garg, the Gargaon College Teachers’ Unit in collaboration with Lakwa Model Hospital organized a Screening Camp for Non-Communicable Disease for the faculty, non-teaching staff and students of the college.

A team of medical practitioners consisting of Dr Seema Malakar, Medical and Health Officer, Nitu Gohain, Physiotherapist and Ruzmi Gogoi, Staff Nurse of Lakwa Model Hospital, Charaideo undertook the screening during the programme.

The event began with the smriti tarpan led by Diganta Konwar, Vice Principal of the college. Inaugurating the programme, distinguished academician and Principal of Gargaon College (Autonomous), Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta paid tributes to iconic singer and composer Zubeen Garg. Dr Mahanta, in his speech, delineated the exemplary contributions of Zubeen Garg, who he opined was a multifaceted personality as well as a humanitarian. Dr Mahanta appreciated the efforts of the Teachers’ Unit in holding such a meaningful programme and expressed hope that the programme would align with the humanistic vision of the late artist.

The screening camp held at the college premises saw the health examination of around 150 attendees including staff, students of the college and other participants. Free health check-ups, including blood pressure, blood sugar, weight measurements etc. were conducted during the camp.

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