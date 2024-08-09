Assam: Tributes Paid to Martyred Journalist Kamala Saikia

Dibrugarh: A wreath-laying ceremony was organized by the Greater Dibrugarh Press Club to honour Kamala Saikia, Assam's first martyred journalist on Friday. Several journalists attended the event organised in Dibrugarh. They mentioned that no government in the state has been able to ensure the safety of the journalists of the state. The journalists expressed concern over the life-threatening risks faced by journalists and urged the government to provide insurance for them. The event was organised to remember Kamala Saikia on his 33rd death anniversary.

Senior journalist and President of the Greater Dibrugarh Press Club, Manjit Bora, stated that every government in Assam has failed to ensure the safety of journalists while paying tribute on the 33rd death anniversary of Assam's first martyred journalist, Kamala Saikia. At a function organized by Ratul Gohain, Secretary of the Greater Dibrugarh Press Club, President Manjit Bora lit a lamp in Kamala Saikia's portrait. He remarked that Kamala Saikia was not only a journalist but also an educationist and a freedom fighter. Bora highlighted that Saikia had been striving to shape society through her writing but was tragically abducted from his home and brutal authorities. There have been demands for both appropriate punishment for the killers and accountability for the investigating authorities, he added. He also expressed concern over the life-threatening risks faced by journalists and urged the government to provide insurance for them.

On the other hand, Bibhas Duwara, Vice-President of the Greater Dibrugarh Press Club, expressed sadness that after 33 years, justice had still not been served for Kamala Saikia, who had contributed significantly to society. He also lamented that journalists continue to face severe threats. It is very unfortunate, and there is a demand for ensuring the safety of journalists. Several print and electronic media journalists from Dibrugarh were also present at the event and paid their respects to the martyred journalist.