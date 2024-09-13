Assam: Trio Files FIR Against Police Officers Accused of Staging Encounter

In a shocking turn of events, three men from Assam have lodged a First Information Report against four policemen for allegedly orchestrating a staged encounter last December to whitewash the policemen's misbehaviour. The three young men, aged between their mid-to-late twenties, allege they were indiscriminately fired upon by police officers who later fabricated charges against them of trying to escape from police custody. Dipjyoti Neog (28), Biswanath Borgohain (36), and Manuj Buragohain (34) are the three accused.



The three men have claimed to be on a picnic with their friends amidst the beauty of nature in Arunachal Pradesh, about 30 kilometers from where they are living. However, on December 24, 2023, the three men were caught allegedly intercepted at that time while going out to cross into Myanmar and join the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I). In this regard, an FIR was filed at Dholla police station of Tinsukia district.



They remember that the boys ran out of fuel on the way back and agreed to take rest inside their vehicle when army personnel discover them and hand them over to the police, narrates one account. The FIR names Mrinal Deka, the then-police superintendent of Sadiya district, along with three other officers, alleging they led a group of 10-12 armed policemen to the Hahkhati forest reserve, where the men were shot while lying face down on the ground.



The FIR states that SP Mrinal Deka fired on both of the two men in the legs, leaving them grievously injured. While Dipjyoti Neog and Biswanath Borgohain were hit by one bullet each, Manuj Buragohain bore the brunt of two bullets. "We have no links with ULFA-I and were not planning to join the outfit in Myanmar," Neog claimed. "It's not true that we tried to snatch a pistol or flee. How could we have escaped with so many armed police around?"



On the other hand, police claim the men tried to disarm an officer during transport, and they fired in self-defense. A tale that seems hard to swallow for the injured men, who had been bedridden for months in hospitals and then courting in courts before they could lodge their complaint.



Commenting on the long delay in filing the FIR, the men said they were hospitalized for a long time and have been fighting the cases in court. Though Neog has regained normalcy in his life, Borgohain and Buragohain are still facing great problems in walking and need assistance while going about their daily lives after the incident.