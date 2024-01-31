Assam: Truck Engulfed in Flames in Barpeta Road; Driver and Handyman Flee Scene

GUWAHATI: In a harrowing turn of events, a massive 18-wheeler truck, laden with construction materials, became a blazing inferno on National Highway 27 at DohMile-Hatapara in Barpeta Road. The frightening incident unfolded as the vehicle's cabin was consumed by flames, prompting vigilant eyewitnesses to urgently notify the Shimlaguri police.

Responding promptly to the distress call, the police team and the fire brigade rushed to the scene and valiantly battled the raging fire. Despite the intensity of the blaze, their concerted efforts culminated in successfully extinguishing the flames, averting potential catastrophe on the busy highway.

However, amidst the chaos, the driver and the handyman of the ill-fated truck mysteriously disappeared from the scene shortly after the fire erupted. Their sudden disappearance has raised eyebrows and become a focal point for investigators looking into the incident.

The incident's aftermath has left authorities puzzled, as the exact cause of the fire remains uncertain. Preliminary examinations have not yielded conclusive results, prompting the police to launch a thorough investigation to unravel the mystery behind the vehicular inferno.

The unidentified cause of the fire has also prompted concerns about potential safety hazards on the highway, leading authorities to emphasize the importance of a swift and comprehensive inquiry. Traffic disruptions were temporarily in place as emergency responders worked tirelessly to secure the area and assess any lingering risks.

The incident has not only disrupted on National Highway 27 but has also left commuters and locals shaken. The potential hazards posed by a blazing truck laden with construction materials have underscored the importance of a rapid and coordinated emergency response. The police have assured the public that every effort is being made to apprehend the absconded driver and handyman, emphasizing the need to establish accountability for the incident.

The National Highway Authority and local authorities are urged to conduct safety assessments and implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. The investigation continues, promising revelations that may shed light on the enigmatic circumstances surrounding the truck blaze on National Highway 27.