Assam: Truck Plows into Pilgrims at Temple in Kokrajhar, Killing 5

GUWAHATI: In a heart-wrenching incident five devotees lost their lives and one was critically injured when truck, bearing the registration number RJ 10GC 0217 crashed into a group of pilgrims outside the Mahamaya temple in Assam's Kokrajhar district on Monday morning. The accident took place in Kachugaon area. A gathering of devotees had assembled for the Bol Bom yatra, an annual pilgrimage during the holy month of Shravan.

The pilgrims congregated at the Mahamaya temple to perform Jal Abhishekam. This is a sacred ritual involving pouring of water over a deity. As the devotees were in the midst of their religious observances a speeding truck suddenly veered off the road. It plowed into the crowd. The impact was devastating. It instantly claimed the lives of four individuals.

Pushpraj Singh, the Superintendent of Police for Kokrajhar district confirmed the tragic loss of life. He stated, "Four people died after the truck hit them in front of Mahamaya temple in Kachugaon area. One more person was critically injured in incident and was rushed to the hospital"

The victims have been identified as Sukra Kanta Roy (20) Joyo Roy (11), Bappi Ghosh (21) and Basudev Roy (22) all residents of Hatigarh Village No. 1 in Gossaigaon. Each of these young lives was cut short in blink of an eye. This left their families and the local community in profound grief.

Following the initial impact, two other devotees Nabojit Ghosh (26) and Binan Roy (22), were critically injured. They were rushed to Kachugaon Hospital for immediate medical attention. Despite the efforts of medical team Nabojit Ghosh succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. This raised the death toll to five.

The tragic event has cast a pall of sorrow over entire region. It deeply affects the local community who had been actively participating in the religious festivities. The Bol Bom yatra is a deeply spiritual occasion. The devotees had been eagerly anticipating their chance to perform the ritual at the Mahamaya temple.

Authorities moved swiftly in the aftermath of incident apprehending the truck driver responsible for the deadly accident. The driver’s identity has not yet been disclosed. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the crash. Initial reports suggest that the truck was traveling at high speed. This may have contributed to the driver losing control of the vehicle.