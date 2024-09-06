Assam: Trucks Carrying Coal Illegally Seized in Mariani

Mariani: An operation carried out by multiple local organisations led to the seizure of two trucks. Both trucks were found transporting coal illegally.

In a late-night operation in Mariani Newsonowal, members of the Yuva Chhatra Parishad, Kaivarta Students Union, and TMPK successfully intercepted two trucks transporting coal illegally. The trucks bearing registration numbers AS 03 C 5721 and AS19 AC 4557, were en route to Guwahati from Nagaland.

The vehicles were found to be carrying coal without any required documentation, including GST paperwork. After the interception, both trucks were handed over to the local police. However, there have been serious allegations regarding the lack of cooperation from the Mariani police in handling the case. The incident highlights ongoing concerns about the enforcement of regulations surrounding illegal coal transportation.

Recently, during the question hour on the fifth and final day of the Autumn Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Nazar raised a question on coal transportation in the Assembly. Responding to the question raised by MLA Nazar, Mines and Minerals Minister Jogen Mohan said, “Coal resources in Assam are limited. But when coal-laden trucks from Nagaland and Meghalaya enter Assam, they have to pay Integrated Goods and Service Tax (IGST) to the Assam government. The documents of the vehicles carrying coal into Assam may be verified by the Transport Department, which has the authority to do so. In 2020-21 and 2021-22, coal-laden trucks entered Assam from both neighbouring states. But in the last financial year of 2023-24, no coal-bearing trucks entered Assam.”

But Congress MLA Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam raised an objection to the statement by Minister Jogen Mohan, alleging that one hundred to one hundred fifty coal-laden trucks entered Assam regularly from Meghalaya. “Why is the minister saying that not a single coal-laden truck entered Assam in the financial year of 2023-24? Money is being illegally collected from the trucks carrying coal from Meghalaya at the rate of Rs 1.15 lakh per truck. The Minister should institute an inquiry into this,” MLA Alam said.