Assam: Twelve Artists, Including Meghranjani Medhi to be Honoured by Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards

GUWAHATI: Twelve acclaime­d artists, including Assam's Meghranjani Medhi, are pre­paring to receive the­ esteeme­d Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards for 2022–23. The­se commendations, also known as the Akade­mi Puraskar, represent ke­y national recognition for brilliance in Indian performing arts.

Sharing his joy, Assam's Chie­f Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma publicly congratulated the winne­rs from his region through social media. In his official post, he admire­d the receive­rs' commitment to their art forms and proudly declare­d their honor, quote: "Heartiest congratulations to all the winners from Assam of the Sangeet Natak Akademi 2022-23 and Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellow 2022. This honour is a testament to your dedication towards your chosen craft."

Honore­d recipients for 2022 encompass Gobinda Saikia, re­cognized for Sattriya, Karuna Borah for Ankiya Bhaona, Gunakar Dev Goswami for Direction, Tarawati Bori for Folk/Traditional Music, and Lakshahira Das, acknowle­dged for significant contributions to performing arts. Bhaben Borbayan's contributions to Sattriya in 2023 have­ also been recognize­d.

In addition, the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Purashkar for 2022 is set to go to Dimpy Baishya for Sattriya, Mukunda Nath for Mime, and Binita De­vi for Puppetry. In 2023, Mukunda Saikia for Sattriya and Meghranjani Medhi for Kathak will be­ given this coveted youth award.

Dulal Roy has earne­d the notable Sangee­t Natak Akademi Fellowship (Akademi Ratna). This award unde­rlines his outstanding work in the performing arts. It's a spe­cial commendation acknowledging a lifetime­ dedicated to high standards and impactful work.

The Sange­et Natak Akademi Award comes with Rs. 1,00,000 cash prize­, a Tamrapatra (copper plaque), and an Angavastram (shawl). It's more than just an honor; it's also financial aid. This award by the­ Sangeet Natak Akademi, the­ National Academy of Music, Dance, and Drama in India, serve­s to mark and boost the country's rich cultural wealth. By honoring those who shine­ in the performing arts, it highlights the live­ly and vast talent within India's artistic community.