Assam: Twelve Artists, Including Meghranjani Medhi to be Honoured by Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards
GUWAHATI: Twelve acclaimed artists, including Assam's Meghranjani Medhi, are preparing to receive the esteemed Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards for 2022–23. These commendations, also known as the Akademi Puraskar, represent key national recognition for brilliance in Indian performing arts.
Sharing his joy, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma publicly congratulated the winners from his region through social media. In his official post, he admired the receivers' commitment to their art forms and proudly declared their honor, quote: "Heartiest congratulations to all the winners from Assam of the Sangeet Natak Akademi 2022-23 and Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellow 2022. This honour is a testament to your dedication towards your chosen craft."
Honored recipients for 2022 encompass Gobinda Saikia, recognized for Sattriya, Karuna Borah for Ankiya Bhaona, Gunakar Dev Goswami for Direction, Tarawati Bori for Folk/Traditional Music, and Lakshahira Das, acknowledged for significant contributions to performing arts. Bhaben Borbayan's contributions to Sattriya in 2023 have also been recognized.
In addition, the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Purashkar for 2022 is set to go to Dimpy Baishya for Sattriya, Mukunda Nath for Mime, and Binita Devi for Puppetry. In 2023, Mukunda Saikia for Sattriya and Meghranjani Medhi for Kathak will be given this coveted youth award.
Dulal Roy has earned the notable Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship (Akademi Ratna). This award underlines his outstanding work in the performing arts. It's a special commendation acknowledging a lifetime dedicated to high standards and impactful work.
The Sangeet Natak Akademi Award comes with Rs. 1,00,000 cash prize, a Tamrapatra (copper plaque), and an Angavastram (shawl). It's more than just an honor; it's also financial aid. This award by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, the National Academy of Music, Dance, and Drama in India, serves to mark and boost the country's rich cultural wealth. By honoring those who shine in the performing arts, it highlights the lively and vast talent within India's artistic community.
