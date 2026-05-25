Assam: Two Arrested in Dholmara Minors’ Death Case Remanded to Judicial Custody

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Two persons, Golam Mostafa (66 years) and Ejhan Ali (42 years), who were arrested by police on Friday morning in connection with the death of two minor girl students at Dholmara under Salakati police outpost, were sent to judicial custody on Sunday for further investigation. In a press conference on Sunday, the SSP of Kokrajhar, Akshat Garg, said that the preliminary postmortem report of the students had been received, and that investigation was ongoing.

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