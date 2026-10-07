Assam: Two Arrested in Goalpara Acid Attack on Young Woman

Our correspondent

Goalpara: Goalpara district police have arrested two persons, identified as Mustep Rabha and Bikram Rabha, in connection with an alleged acid attack on a young woman in the Dudhnai Besimari area of Goalpara district on Monday night. According to allegations, Mustep Rabha, who is reportedly known to the victim, along with his alleged assistant, Bikram Rabha, attacked the woman with acid at her residence while she was asleep. The accused persons are also alleged to have attempted to set the victim’s house on fire following the attack. The woman sustained serious injuries in the incident and was subsequently admitted to a government hospital for medical treatment.

Following the incident, police launched an investigation and apprehended both accused persons. The exact circumstances leading to the incident and the motive behind the alleged attack are being investigated. Police said further legal action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation. Locals have lauded the prompt action taken by the Dudhnoi CDSP office.

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