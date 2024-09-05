Assam: Two Arrested in Police Raids for Online Trading Fraud in Dhubri

Assam News

DHUBRI: Two persons were arrested by police raids against fake online trading on Wednesday. A police source said that for past nine months, the fraudsters Sankar Kumar Biswas of ward no 1 of Dhubri town and Al-Hussain, from Nayahat of Dhubri district, were rounded up. The online trading company lured people with promises of doubling their money and embezzled lakhs of rupees. The company named ARSG is operating from outside the state with agents appointed in Dhubri district allegedly  swindled lakhs of rupees from the public.

Also Read: Assam: 38 Arrested in Multi-Crore Online Trading Scam, CM Warns Against Fraudulent Schemes

