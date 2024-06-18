Assam: Two Arrested With Country-Made Gun

DIGBOI: Two suspected dacoits were arrested by Assam Police in Pengeri on Monday night. A country made gun was recovered from the possession of the dacoits.

It must be noted that an incident of dacoity had taken place in the Pengeri region of the state recently. On 12 June, dacoits looted Rs 1.70 lakhs from three people who were carrying cash to buy buffaloes. The dacoits had used handmade guns and sharp objects to threaten the victims and loot their valuables and important documents.

Pengeri Police were able to apprehend two dacoits involved in multiple incidents of robbery and dacoity. The dacoits were identified as Ranjan Baruah aged 35 years and Bitupan Dahotiya aged 29 years. Both are residents of the Raidang Pathar village of Tekeri.

Apart from the country made gun, the police team was able to recover Rs 39000 in cash and a khukri. The police team was able to seize the items while Bitupan Dahotiya was trying to hide them in the Buridihing Reserve Forest area of the region.

Previously two suspected poachers of wildlife were apprehended during an operation carried out in the reserve forest area of Lumding. Two handmade guns were also recovered from the suspects.

The two hunters were apprehended by a patrol party during a regular check carried out in the protected area. The suspects were reportedly waiting to hunt wild animals at the Lalpahar locality in the reserved forest when they were apprehended by the forest guards. They are said to belong to the Murabasti locality and were identified as Santosh Gowala and Raghab Gaur.

The forest officials mentioned that they are looking into the possibility of the involvement of more people in this racket. Meanwhile, a case has been registered under the Wildlife Act and an investigation has been initiated.