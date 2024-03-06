Assam: Two Associates of Waris Punjab De Hospitalized in Dibrugarh

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, two associates of Waris Punjab de Amritpal Singh were hospitalized in Dibrugarh due to health ailments on Tuesday night.

Kulwant Singh who allegedly experienced an epilepsy attack was rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) at around 10 pm.

As per reports, Singh’s condition has improved after being hospitalized.

Another associate, Gurmeet Singh was also admitted to the AMCH for undisclosed health issues.

These incidents took place amid the ongoing detention of Amritpal and his nine associates at the Dibrugarh Central jail.