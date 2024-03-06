Assam: Two Associates of Waris Punjab De Hospitalized in Dibrugarh

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, two associates of Waris Punjab de Amritpal Singh were hospitalized in Dibrugarh due to health ailments on Tuesday night.
Kulwant Singh who allegedly experienced an epilepsy attack was rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) at around 10 pm.
As per reports, Singh’s condition has improved after being hospitalized.
Another associate, Gurmeet Singh was also admitted to the AMCH for undisclosed health issues.
These incidents took place amid the ongoing detention of Amritpal and his nine associates at the Dibrugarh Central jail.
The health of both individuals is under close observation, and an investigation has also been initiated regarding the matter.
Singh, along with other detainees, initiated an indefinite hunger strike inside Dibrugarh jail in October 2023. Their protest arose from alleged restrictions on their chosen lawyer's access to them while in custody.
The Punjab police arrested Amritpal Singh in April last year, concluding a manhunt that lasted over a month.
Singh, a radical preacher who modeled himself after the deceased Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was taken into custody.
The preacher was arrested while exiting a gurdwara in Rode, Bhindranwale's hometown. He was dressed in traditional attire, complete with a sheathed sword. Rode is not only Bhindranwale's birthplace but also where the preacher assumed the leadership of Waris Punjab De last year.
The 29-year-old was arrested under the strict National Security Act and transported to Assam via a special flight. He is now housed at the Dibrugarh Central Jail, along with nine other associates who were apprehended weeks after his arrest.
Indian intelligence sources indicate that Amritpal Singh has connections to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and has been linked to the arming of a private militia called Anandpur Khalsa Fauj (AKF).
Amritpal Singh Sandhu, born on January 17, 1993, gained recognition for his radical pro-Khalistan views and self-proclaimed Sikh preaching. His arrival in Punjab in September 2022 signified the start of a contentious leadership position in the "Heirs of Punjab" movement, which supports the creation of a separate Sikh state known as Khalistan.
ALSO WATCH: