Assam Government Appoints Five Officials to Oversee Lok Sabha Election Operations

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has temporarily deployed five officials to the election department to oversee the election process until the conclusion of the Lok Sabha polls.

In the interest of public service, these officials will oversee various aspects of the election process until the conclusion of the 2024 Parliamentary Election. During this period, they will be considered as being on deputation to the Election Department/ECI.

The five officers are Kailash Karthik N (IAS), Javir Rahul Suresh (IAS), Ratul Chandra Pathak (ACS), Pankaj Chakravarty (ACS), and Dipu Kumar Deka (ACS).

The officers are instructed to promptly report to the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, for further guidance.