Assam Government Appoints Five Officials to Oversee Lok Sabha Election Operations

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has temporarily deployed five officials to the election department to oversee the election process until the conclusion of the Lok Sabha polls.
In the interest of public service, these officials will oversee various aspects of the election process until the conclusion of the 2024 Parliamentary Election. During this period, they will be considered as being on deputation to the Election Department/ECI.
The five officers are Kailash Karthik N (IAS), Javir Rahul Suresh (IAS), Ratul Chandra Pathak (ACS), Pankaj Chakravarty (ACS), and Dipu Kumar Deka (ACS).
The officers are instructed to promptly report to the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, for further guidance.
A team from the Election Commission of India (ECI) arrived in Assam on Tuesday for a two-day visit to review poll preparedness in the state.
The ECI team will meet with officials, political parties, and organizations to gather feedback on the forthcoming national election.
The team is also slated to discuss the security arrangements with the state police.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that he along with the Chief Secretary would urge the ECI to hold Lok Sabha polls before Rongali Bihu which will be celebrated from April 14, 2024.
The Assam CM’s proactive suggestion aims to align the polling schedule with local traditions, allowing the citizens to fully participate in and enjoy the Rongali Bihu festival without the disruption caused by election activities.
It was earlier speculated that the ECI has tentatively scheduled April 16 as the election date.
Later, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) dismissed the reports of Lok Sabha election dates. The CEO later clarified that it was solely for reference and to calculate start and end dates in the Election Planner.
The Delhi CEO’s officer later brushed aside all the speculations surrounding it. Taking to X, the CEO clarified that the purpose of the circular is to provide a ‘reference’ for officials to calculate the start and end dates in the Election planner.
