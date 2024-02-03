Assam: Two Athletes from Hailakandi Shines at 37th National Sub-Junior Taekwondo Championship

HAILAKANDI: Two taekwondo Athletes, Lwangle Singha and Supali Chanda, etched their names in the 37th National Sub-Junior Taekwondo Championship. The championship, hosted in Raipur, Chhattisgarh from February 2nd to 4th, witnessed an impressive display of skill and sportsmanship from athletes across the country.

Representing Assam with finesse and precision, Lwangle Singha showcased his prowess in the individual category, securing the bronze medal. Supali Chanda demonstrated exceptional skill in the individual Poomsae category, earning a silver medal for her outstanding performance on the national stage.

Gautam Roy, the President of Hailakandi District Sports Association, expressed heartfelt congratulations to both medalists. He lauded the relentless efforts of the Hailakandi District Taekwondo Association for their dedication to training and molding such exceptional talents within the district.

Manajit Das, President of the Hailakandi District Taekwondo Association announced prize money for the accomplished athletes. This gesture not only recognizes the hard work put in by Singha and Chanda but also serves as a motivation for budding talents in the district.

Five talented players from the district secured coveted spots in the Assam team, representing their state with distinction at the Sub-Junior National Taekwondo Championship in Raipur.