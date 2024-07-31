Assam: Two Bills to Be Introduced in Assam Assembly's Autumn Session: Pijush Hazarika

GUWAHATI: The Assam Legislative Assembly is gearing up for Autumn Session. It will start on August 22 2024, according to Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika. During recent Business Advisory Committee meeting which was chaired by Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Hazarika confirmed two new bills will be introduced during session.

The meeting was held at New Assembly building. It reviewed provisional program for upcoming session. Minister Hazarika responsible for Parliamentary Affairs, attended meeting alongside other BAC members. Agenda for session emerged as key topic of discussion. Hazarika later shared details on social media.

"The Hon'ble Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Shri @BiswajitDaimar5, chaired Business Advisory Committee meeting at New Assembly building. I attended meeting as Parliamentary Affairs Minister along with other BAC members" Hazarika posted online

He elaborated on provisional program noting, "Autumn session of Assam Legislative Assembly is scheduled to commence on August 22. Session is planned to run for five days but may be extended by day or two if necessary." During this session two new bills will be presented.

Introduction of these bills highlights Assembly's focus on advancing legislative priorities in coming months. The details of bills are yet to be disclosed. However, they are expected to address key issues pertinent to state's governance and development.

Autumn Session follows Assam Legislative Assembly's budget session. That session took place earlier this year in February. During that session Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog presented annual state budget for financial year 2024–25 on February 12, 2024. This budget session set financial and policy agenda for state. Agenda will continue to evolve with upcoming legislative developments.

As Autumn Session approaches all eyes will be on Assam Legislative Assembly to see how new bills will shape legislative landscape of state. Extension of session, if deemed necessary will allow for more comprehensive discussion and consideration of proposed legislation.

Assam Legislative Assembly's Autumn Session promises to be crucial period for state governance. Introduction of significant new bills and potential discussions on extending session are expected to accommodate legislative needs.