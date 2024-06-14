Assam: Two BPF leaders join UPPL in Baksa

KOKRAJHAR: In a new development, two prominent leaders of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) joined the ruling United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) at Kokrajhar on Wednesday.

Swgwmshar Boro, President of Koklabari Youth BPF, and Rubul Rabha,Organizing Secretary, Central Rabha cell of the BPF, joined the UPPL in the presence of UPPL President and CEM of BTC Pramod Boro, MCLA MantuBoro, Chairperson of Kokrajhar Municipal Board Pratibha Brahma, and other senior leaders.

Felicitating the newcomers, UPPL President Pramod Boro said the BPF has become irrelevant today. “Inspired by our philosophy of peace, equality, justice and progress, Swgwmshar Boro and Rubul Rabha have joined our UPPL family today. I extend my heartiest welcome to them both. Together we shall continue to strive against the forces of violence, corruption and misgovernance, and work for a peaceful, progressive and prosperous BTR”, said Pramod Boro, adding that the UPPL will work with commitment for the people. In the recent past, several members of different political parties and social organizations have been joining the UPPL.

