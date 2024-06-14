Assam: Week-long National Service Scheme camp concludes in Udalguri

TANGLA: The week-long camp of National Service Scheme (NSS) of Udalguri Girls’ HS school concluded here at the school premises with a valedictory function on Thursday. The function was chaired by the principal of the institute, Dilip Kumar Sahariah, where teachers of Harisinga HS school Rewati Raman Sapkota and Joseph Soren spoke at length about the origin and objectives of the scheme which was initiated 55 years ago on September 24 in 1969 by the then Union Education minister Dr. VKRV Rao.

During the week-long camp, the NSS volunteers of the school cleaned the adopted village Dhuphguri near Udalguri town and distributed tools and kits to the learners of Dhuphguri LP school of the village, imparting them lessons to be ideal citizens in future and planted 100 saplings of Mangnolia Champaca and other varieties of fruit trees along with protecting them through GI fencing. The valedictory function was anchored by subject teacher and coordinator of NSS, Udalguri Girls’ HS school, Dr. Mayaram Basumatary, where assistant senior teacher Ranjit Sarmah, offered vote of thanks for making the week-long camp a grand success.

