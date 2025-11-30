Assam: Two cattle die in Rowta; Expired medicines and vet negligence alleged

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: A serious case of alleged veterinary negligence has surfaced in Rowta under Udalguri district, where two head of cattle including a seven-month pregnant cow reportedly died after being administered expired medicines by a Veterinary Field Assistant (VFA) Rafikul Islam.

According to reports, on November 26, Koboj Ali, a resident of Aminpara in Rowta, noticed a sudden deterioration in the health of his pregnant cow and a calf. Acting on local advice, Ali contacted Rafikul Islam, a Veterinary Field Assistant who is widely regarded in the area as a ‘veterinary doctor,’ despite not holding that designation.

Islam arrived at the residence and administered three to four injections to the animals. He allegedly demanded Rs 1,180 from the family, despite the medicines being part of the free government-supplied stock meant for public use.

Within a few hours of receiving the injections, both animals died. The unexpected death of the livestock dealt a heavy blow to the economically weak, agriculture dependent family.

Suspecting foul play, the family examined the medicine packets and injection vials used by Islam. They were stunned to find that the drugs had expired in 2022. Villagers claim that the use of expired drugs and possible administration of incorrect injections may have directly led to the deaths.

The issue has since taken a more serious turn, with allegations that some veterinary personnel routinely misuse government medicines while illicitly collecting money from innocent villagers. Locals have raised concerns about a larger pattern of corruption and malpractice within the department.

Islam, who is currently posted as a Veterinary Field Assistant at the Udalguri Veterinary Hospital, has also been accused of misrepresenting himself as a full-fledged veterinarian, further aggravating public anger.

The incident has triggered sharp reactions across the Rowta area. Residents are questioning how expired medicines remained in circulation and why government supplied medicines are allegedly being monetized.

The Udalguri District Citizen Awareness Forum has issued a strong statement demanding that Rafikul Islam be immediately arrested and forwarded to jail. The organization has appealed to the government and the concerned department to initiate strict and transparent action in the matter.

As of now, the district veterinary authorities have not issued an official response.

