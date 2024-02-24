Sonitpur: Demolition of concrete wall built on Bhalukpunjan River ordered

Tezpur: Concerns arose regarding the encroachment by Suresh Chowdhury and the construction of a concrete boundary wall on the Bhalukpungjan River within the Chariduar Revenue Circle of Sonitpur district. The Executive Engineer of Tezpur Water Resources Department, along with the Executive Engineer of TWRD and C O of Chariduar Revenue Circle initiated discussions on this matter within the revenue circle.

District Commissioner and Chairman of Disaster Management Authority, Sonitpur Deba Kumar Mishra, emphasized the potential threat to the BRO road due to obstructed flow during the monsoon season caused by the constructed wall. Accordingly, under the District Disaster Management Act-2005, Sudhir Chowdhury has been directed to demolish the concrete boundary wall within 15 days. Failure to comply will prompt action by the Circle Officer of Chariduar Revenue Circle and the Executive Engineer of TWRD, with immediate effect.

