Assam: Two cattle thieves killed in road crash in Dibrugarh district

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Two suspected cattle thieves were killed in the early hours of Saturday after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a road divider on NH-37 at Khowang, near Heritage Naga Dhaba in Dibrugarh district.

The two deceased have been identified as Arman Ahmed, a resident of Chaulkhowa, and Biki Chetia of Barua Changmai village in Dimow. Chetia was reportedly driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.

According to preliminary information, Chetia was allegedly driving the luxury vehicle when it rammed into the divider at high speed at around 3 am. The vehicle was reportedly carrying four cattle allegedly stolen from Demow Bengali village.

Another person identified as Ritu Ali, who was allegedly involved in the incident, sustained critical injuries in the crash and was subsequently taken for medical treatment.

Three of the four cattle being transported in the vehicle also died in the high-impact collision. The deceased animals included a pregnant cow and two calves.

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