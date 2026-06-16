Assam: Two detained in connection with brutal murder of Barpeta youth

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: One Bipul Gayan (38 years), the only son of Late Dinabandhu Gayan and a resident of Gayanhati, was brutally murdered on Sunday night. The crime occurred very close to the youth’s house. Unidentified miscreants severed the fingers of both his hands, broke his teeth, cut his tongue, hacked him on the head and legs with a machete, and left him abandoned on the road. Later, around 1:00 am, another youth from the neighbourhood named Deep Das, alias Bhargis, allegedly spotted him lying near a ditch in front of the main gate (Bat-chora) of Gayanhati. He called an 108 Mrityunjoy ambulance, which transported the victim in a critical condition to the Barpeta Medical College. Seeing his critical state, doctors rushed him to the ICU, where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries. Police have detained two youths—Deep Das, who had called the ambulance, and Samiran Das—for interrogation. Suspicion deepened around Deep because when the ambulance staff asked if he knew the victim, he claimed he did not recognise him, despite them living in the same neighbourhood and near each other’s houses.

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