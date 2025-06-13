Assam: Two die in Bongaigaon in separate incidents

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Two tragic incidents in Bongaigaon cast a shadow of sorrow over the region, claiming the lives of a youth and a child. In the first incident, Bibek Gupta (32 years), son of Keshab Prasad Gupta and a resident of Ward No. 4 in Bongaigaon town, lost his life after falling into a well at his residence on Thursday morning. Family members discovered the incident and promptly informed the police. A team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) later recovered Bibek’s body from the well. In a separate incident that occurred in the Chalantapara area under the jurisdiction of Jogighopa Police Station, eight-year-old Parvej Hussein drowned in the Brahmaputra River. According to sources, Parvej had gone to the river to bathe but did not return. His body was recovered by SDRF personnel.

