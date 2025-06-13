Assam: SMCH student tests Covid positive

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: After three long years, the alert button was pressed in the Silchar Medical College Hospital after a student of Microbiology was detected Covid positive on Wednesday. Dr Bhaskar Gupta confirmed the report. The student, who was suffering from a cold, fever, and sneezing, was shifted to isolation. However, he was found to be asymptomatic after remission of fever. A sample of his saliva would either be sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, or the ICMR-approved laboratory at Lahowal Dibrugarh for further testing. Meanwhile, an alert SMCH authority prepared 20 isolation beds and 4 isolation ICUs. Dr Gupta, however, said that people should not panic, though precautionary measures should be adhered to.

