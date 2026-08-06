Assam: Two dies after being swept away by floodwater in Sootea

CORRESPONDENTS
JAMUGURIHAT/BISWANATH CHARIALI: In a tragic incident, two persons of Sootea died due to rising water of the Diplonga river in the northern part of Sootea on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased were identified as Khem Saikia (77 years), a retired teacher and a resident of Magurmari village, and Dinesh Bhumij (45 years), a resident of No. 2 Bejarhola. According to available information, the duo had gone to the paddy field located beside the Diplong river to keep their uprooted seedlings in a high and safe place from the flood. They had carried some part of the seedlings, but after some time, the two were swept away by the current of the flooded water. Others working in the field tried to rescue the duo but failed.
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