Assam: Two elevated lanes of Silchar to Saurashtra East-West Corridor open

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Bringing relief to commuters, two lanes of the newly constructed elevated corridor at Dolaichunga on the Haflong-Silchar stretch of the Silchar-Saurashtra East-West Corridor were opened to vehicular traffic on Monday.

With traffic now moving through the elevated section, congestion and travel difficulties that had persisted in the Dolaichunga area for a long time have eased considerably. The stretch had emerged as a major bottleneck on the important Haflong-Silchar route due to the hilly terrain, ongoing construction activities, and traffic restrictions.

Long queues of passenger buses, goods-laden trucks, and private vehicles were frequently witnessed, particularly during peak hours, causing considerable inconvenience to commuters.

The elevated corridor was constructed as part of efforts by the National Highways authorities to improve traffic movement along the strategic highway. Following completion of the first two lanes, traffic was allowed to use the elevated section from Monday.

According to the National Highways authorities, the work on the Dolaichunga elevated corridor had earlier been targeted for completion by September 20. However, the first two lanes were opened ahead of schedule on August 24. The remaining two lanes are expected to be opened to traffic by September 15, the authorities said. The early opening of the two lanes has brought relief to locals and regular commuters. Residents said that during the monsoon, landslides, road repair works, and heavy traffic frequently disrupt movement along the hilly route.

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