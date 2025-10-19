Assam: Two Ganja Dealers Held in Sootea

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Acting on a tip off, a police team headed by ASP Biswanath in association with a police team from Sootea police station managed to apprehend two Ganja dealers and recovered a total of 85 kg ganja from their possession this afternoon from Mudoi Gaon, Sootea. According to information, the police team suddenly visited the house of one Dipankar Rajkhuwa, a resident of Mudoi Gaon suddenly based on a secret input and conducted a search operation. The team recovered a total of 85 kg ganja which was stored illegally in his bedroom. The market value of the ganja is worth 42 lakhs, informed by a source.

The police team managed to Dipankar Rajkhuwa along with one Suren Bora, a resident of Biswanath who is the mastermind of ganja smuggling in the entire area. A police investigation was going on.

The anti-social activities such as drug-peddling, day time burglary, cow lifting etc. are on the rise in the area. The conscious people have urged the administration concerned to take up the issue at the earliest.

