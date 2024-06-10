Assam: Two girl students drown at Haibargaon in Morigaon

CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Two girl students of No. 420 Tengatoli Anganwadi centre under Haibargaon GP, Baralamari, Laharighat ICDS project, Morigaon, met a watery grave in the Brahmaputra on Saturday evening while they were out playing. The bodies of the drowned children Rosdana Ferdous (5)and Tamin Sultana (6) were brought to their homes on Sunday after completion of post-mortem. A pall of gloom descended over the area as their bodies were received by their families.

