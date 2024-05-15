Assam Police Officer Suspected Drowned in Ganges River During Bihar Election Duty

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old soldier from the 1st Assam Police Battalion (APBN) is believed to have drowned in the Ganga river while on election duty in Bihar.
Mintu Rai, who lived in Bilasipara in Dhubri, went missing while bathing in the river after finishing his election duties.
Mintu Rai, the son of Naren Rai and Purabi Rai, who live in ward number 9 of Bilasipara town, had been sent to Bihar for election security. He went with two other soldiers to the Ganga river for a bath but sadly did not come back.
Mintu Rai joined the 1st APBN on June 20, 2022, and was the 117th member of the force, based at Ligripukhuri in Nazira, Sivasagar district. His family and community are devastated by the news of his disappearance.
Efforts to find Mintu Rai are continuing, led by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in Bihar. The atmosphere at Mintu's home is described as tense, with his family and neighbors extremely worried about him.
Mintu Rai's disappearance highlights the dangers faced by security personnel while on duty, as they strive to ensure elections run smoothly and uphold democracy.
As the search goes on, there is a strong hope for his safe return, and his family receives an outpouring of prayers and support.
Meanwhile, in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Bihar saw a voter turnout of over 54% by 5 pm across five constituencies. According to data from the Election Commission, Samastipur had a voter turnout of 56.36%.
Begusarai had the highest voter turnout at 58.40%, followed by Samastipur at 58.10%, Darbhanga at 56.63%, Ujiarpur at 56%, and Munger at 55% by 6 pm, which was the scheduled closing time for the elections.
ALSO WATCH: