Assam Police Officer Suspected Drowned in Ganges River During Bihar Election Duty

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old soldier from the 1st Assam Police Battalion (APBN) is believed to have drowned in the Ganga river while on election duty in Bihar.

Mintu Rai, who lived in Bilasipara in Dhubri, went missing while bathing in the river after finishing his election duties.

Mintu Rai, the son of Naren Rai and Purabi Rai, who live in ward number 9 of Bilasipara town, had been sent to Bihar for election security. He went with two other soldiers to the Ganga river for a bath but sadly did not come back.