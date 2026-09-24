RTV History Department hosts 3rd annual ‘Flowing Histories’ lecture on river historiography

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NAGAON: The Heritage Club of the Department of History, Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya, in collaboration with IQAC, organised the 3rd Annual Lecture at Bharat Tirtha Bhavan, Srimanta Sankardev Campus, on Wednesday.

Delivering the lecture on ‘Flowing Histories: Changing Historiography of River Studies,’ Prof Chandan Kr Sarma, Department of History, Gauhati University, emphasised rivers as dynamic historical spaces shaping society, economy, culture, environment, and human interactions. He highlighted the need for broader historiographical approaches to understand rivers and their role in historical transformations.

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