Assam: Two Killed In Head-On Collision With Dumper Truck In Goalpara

GOALPARA: In a tragic incident, at least two individuals lost their lives in a fatal accident involving a truck and a motorcycle in Assam's Goalpara on Wednesday morning.

The road mishap unfolded when the deceased duo were traveling on a two-wheeler vehicle which collided head-on with a dumper truck in the Dariduri area of Goalpara. The impact of the crash was so severe that both died on the spot.

Locals claimed that the speeding truck was on the wrong way and its drivers fled the scene right after the accident.

The victims have been identified as Jahangir Alam and Mohammad Kaif, both of whom were reportedly on their way to work when the tragedy occurred.