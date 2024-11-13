Bye-Polls In 6 Assembly Seats Of Assam And Meghalaya Underway

GUWAHATI: Voting for the crucial bye-elections in five assembly seats across Assam and the Gambegre assembly constituency in Meghalaya is underway today. Polling commenced at 7 AM this morning and will conclude at 5 PM.

The electoral process is witnessing active participation as long queues of enthusiastic voters could be seen outside polling stations.

In Meghalaya's Gambegre assembly constituency, the by-poll is a result of its former MLA Saleng A. Sangma vacating the seat after getting elected to the Lok Sabha.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma's wife Mehtab Chandee Sangma of the National People's Party (NPP); Jingjang M. Marak from Congress; Sadhiarani M. Sangma of the TMC; Bernard N. Marak of the BJP; and independents Sengkrabirth Marak and Jerry A. Sangma are in the fray for the Gambegre assembly seat.