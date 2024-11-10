Assam: Two Mahouts From Kaziranga Receive Training In Thailand For The First Time

BANGKOK: In a groundbreaking moment, two mahouts from the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam were nominated to attend the ‘Gentle Training Workshop’ for elephant handlers, owners and caretakers at the National Elephant Institute in Thailand’s Lampang from November 6 to 8, 2024.
Mahouts Kasim Ali and Sanjeev Pegu from the famed park’s Kaziranga and Agaratoli ranges, respectively, attended the training.
The Human-Elephant Learning Programmes Foundation (H-ELP) organized the three-day event, which provided an introduction to the principles and practices aimed at improving the welfare of captive elephants through the application of relevant scientific knowledge and positive reinforcement techniques.
The key trainers and facilitators were Dr. Andrew McLean and Dr. Portland Jones of the H-ELP Foundation and Dr. Bhaskar Choudhury of the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI).
Adding a stimulus to the environment to boost the frequency of behavior is involved in positive reinforcement. Traditional elephant training, on the other hand, tends to focus on correcting unwanted or undesired behaviors.
The training included a practical demonstration of the verbal and signal training sequence.
Desensitisation has also been demonstrated in elephants to reduce their response to painful or fearful experiences. This process is useful for working with dangerous animals and managing challenging conditions later in life.
Mahouts from Nepal, Laos PDR, Thailand, and Sri Lanka also attended the program.
