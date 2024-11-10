Assam: Two Mahouts From Kaziranga Receive Training In Thailand For The First Time

BANGKOK: In a groundbreaking moment, two mahouts from the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam were nominated to attend the ‘Gentle Training Workshop’ for elephant handlers, owners and caretakers at the National Elephant Institute in Thailand’s Lampang from November 6 to 8, 2024.

Mahouts Kasim Ali and Sanjeev Pegu from the famed park’s Kaziranga and Agaratoli ranges, respectively, attended the training.

The Human-Elephant Learning Programmes Foundation (H-ELP) organized the three-day event, which provided an introduction to the principles and practices aimed at improving the welfare of captive elephants through the application of relevant scientific knowledge and positive reinforcement techniques.