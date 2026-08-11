Assam: Two Morigaon girls to participate in Sattriya Sanskriti Samarooh 2026

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MORIGAON: Two emerging little talents, Sikhi Kakati and Jahnabi Goswami of Morigaon Sankari Sangeet Vidyalaya (MSSV), have been nominated for participating in the final round of Sattriya Sanskriti Samarooh 2026, to be held in Srimanta Sankardev Kristi Sangha-Garmur SaruSatra on December 12, 2026. Both Sikhi Kakati and Jahnabi Goswami showed excellent performances in the North-East Sattriya dance competition organised by Sattriya Sanskriti Charcha aru Gabesana Parishad, Asom, from July 12 to August 9.

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