Sattriya Summer Workshop in Guwahati Concludes with Cultural Showcase Honouring Flood Victims

GUWAHATI: The 15-day constituency-based Summer Workshop on Sattriya Dance, Abhinaya and dance performances based on the songs of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika concluded on Friday at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Namghar Auditorium in Lachit Nagar, Guwahati.

Organised by the Kirtan Foundation's Kirtan Kala Kendra with support from the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam, and the Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration, the workshop was held from July 18 to July 30 at the Bhetapara branch of Kirtan Kala Kendra.

Director of Cultural Affairs Rahul Das Dev inaugurated the closing ceremony by lighting the ceremonial lamp. The programme began with a minute's silence to honour those who lost their lives in the recent floods.

The programme was compered by Rimlee Choudhury, teacher at Kirtan Kala Kendra and Assistant Instructor of the workshop. Around 50 students received training in Guru Vandana, Mati-Akhara, Abhinaya, Shuddha Nritya and dance performances based on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's songs. Participants showcased their learning through cultural performances at the closing event, attended by more than 200 people, including officials, artists, writers and parents, stated a press release.

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