Assam: Two murder accused houses evicted at Dudhnoi

A CORRESPONDENT

DUDHNOI: The main accused in the Dudhnoi rape and murder case Dhan Ali Talukdar along with the houses of Bahar Ali, Rahman Ali, Shekabar Ali, Parmina Begum and Ramzan Ali were evicted by the administration on Sunday. Administration conducts eviction drive with the help of Goalpara police and CRPF forces.

On May 3rd, two teenage girls were raped by Dhan Ali Talukdar, Bahar Ali and Rahman Ali on their way back home after enjoying a cultural programme of Rangjali Vaisagu in Dudhnoi and then on May 5, Dhan Ali Talukdar, Shekabar Ali, Parmina Begum and Ramzan Ali attacked Hiranmoy Khakhlary and killed her. Khakhlary along with few boys of his village went to Dhan Ali Talukdar's residence to know and understand the matter what happened on May 3. There they got attacked and two persons were seriously injured. The main accused in the rape and murder, Talukdar, the residences of his brother-in-law Shekabar Ali and sister Parmina Begum, the associates of the accused Bahar Ali, Rahman Ali and Ramzan Ali were also evicted by the administration on Sunday.

The four families were living illegally encroaching upon government land. Dhan Ali Talukdar has reportedly committed several criminal cases in the past as well. On Sunday, the administration in collaboration with hundreds of police force and CRPF force personnel carried out the eviction drive. The executive magistrate and revenue circle officer said that many more people living in Tangabari village by encroaching on government land will also be evicted.

