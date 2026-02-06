Assam: Two permanent cultural stages inaugurated at Hahim

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: The Chairman of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC), Sonaram Rabha, inaugurated two permanent cultural stages in the Hahim Council constituency along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Thursday.

The stages have been constructed at Mouchowa and Lalmati villages under the Hahim constituency at an expenditure of nearly Rs 16 lakh from the RHAC's 2024-25 budgetary allocation. Informing this, Sonaram Rabha stated that though the State Government neglected the border areas, the RHAC had consistently undertaken development schemes through council funds to ensure collective progress in these villages.

The inaugural function witnessed the presence of local residents along with several dignitaries, including Bishoy Rabha, President of the Hahim Regional Rabha Students' Union, Kalparam Rabha, President of the Hahim Council Constituency Monitoring Committee, and General Secretary Budheshwar Rabha, among others.

