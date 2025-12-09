Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) trains 100 youths in livestock rearing at Boko

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: In a bid to address the growing problem of unemployment in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) area, a five-day livestock training programme was conducted at Boko in Kamrup district. A total of 100 men and women from different parts of the council area under Kamrup district participated in the training, which concluded on Sunday at the RHAC Tourist Lodge, Boko.

Presiding over the valedictory function, RHAC Chairman Sonaram Rabha stated that livestock rearing can provide sustainable livelihood opportunities for unemployed youths in the region. He added that under the leadership of Chief Executive Member Tankeshwar Rabha, the council has been organizing similar training programmes across various locations to promote economic self-reliance through animal husbandry.

The Boko training focused primarily on piggery and cattle rearing, organized with the support of the Kamrup District Veterinary Department. Participants were trained in scientific methods to prevent diseases and ensure healthy livestock. Certificates were distributed to the trainees, and discussions were held on the benefits and challenges of the training.

The event was attended by Executive Members Sumit Rabha and Aditya Rabha, along with several dignitaries. Veterinary officials including Dr Pranjal Kumar Saikia of Kamrup district and Dr Hemanta Kumar Deka of the council also graced the occasion. Dr Saikia expressed gratitude to the council for initiating the programme and emphasized the importance of scientific practices in livestock rearing. He further informed that cattle trainees were provided with cows, along with necessary equipment, vaccines, medicines, and feed. Piglets will be distributed among piggery trainees at a later stage to ensure disease-free stock. Dr Saikia also highlighted the facilities provided by the Assam Government’s Animal Husbandry Department and mentioned that under central schemes, free vaccination for cattle, goats, and pigs was being delivered door-to-door. He assured that the cows distributed during the programme were in good health and suitable for rearing.

