Assam: Two Poetry Books Launched at Gurucharan Medhi Bhawan, Morigaon

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MORIGAON: Two books of poems, 'Iswarak Adin Log Pale' and 'Chicha Gharar Gaan,' composed by Pradip Parashar, were inaugurated on Saturday in a well-attended function, on the occasion of the 182nd meeting of Gyan Monjuri Aluchana Chakra, a premier literary organization, at Gurucharan Medhi Bhawan, Morigaon. Earlier, a felicitation programme, moderated by the Assistant Secretary of GMAC, Dipanjali Goswami, was held. The President of Gyan Manjuri Aluchana Chakra, Pradip Parashar, presided over the meeting in the presence of distinguished guests.

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