Man from Assam Arrested for Allegedly Extorting Rs19 Lakh from Girlfriend

Guwahati: The Cyber Crime Police in Manipur has arrested a 23-year-old man from Assam for allegedly extorting nearly Rs 19 lakh from his girlfriend by blackmailing her with a secretly recorded private video.

The accused, identified as Roshan Singha aged 23, son of Bishwo Kumar Singha and a resident of Malugram village, Cachar district, was arrested at the entrance to Imphal Airport at around 5.45 pm on 25th June.

He was produced before the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal West, on 26th June , which remanded him to police custody until 29th June.

As per prosecution, the victim first became acquainted with the accused through a mutual friend in September 2018. At the time, Roshan allegedly falsely claimed to be a resident of Kumbi Bazar Awang Leikai in Manipur, while the victim was working as a nurse in Kolkata.

The two remained in contact over the years. During this period, the accused allegedly sought money from the victim on several occasions, claiming that his father had died and that he needed financial assistance to pay substantial hospital bills.

In 2024, Roshan allegedly promised to marry the victim and persuaded her to meet him in Guwahati. The victim resigned from her job in Bengaluru, met him at Guwahati Airport, and the pair stayed at a hotel in Paltan Bazar before travelling to Imphal.

After returning to Assam, the accused allegedly continued demanding money, claiming that his mother and sister required urgent medical treatment. The victim reportedly continued sending him funds.

In February 2025, the accused allegedly sent the victim a private video that had been secretly recorded during their stay in Guwahati and threatened to share it with her family unless she paid him more money.

Out of fear, the victim continued making payments before eventually discovering that the accused was not from Manipur, as he had claimed, but was in fact Roshan Singha from Cachar district. Unable to endure the continued blackmail and extortion, which reportedly amounted to nearly Rs 19 lakh, she confided in her aunt, who helped initiate legal action.

After an investigation, police traced the accused to Imphal Airport, where he was arrested. One mobile phone was seized from his possession.

Further Details are awaited.