Assam: Two songs for conservation of nature and wildlife released in Mangaldai

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: In a heartfelt initiative aimed at promoting environmental awareness and the conservation of nature, two soul-stirring music written by Dr. Lakhi Prasad Hazarika, Principal of Pandit Dindayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya (PDUAM) at Dalgaon cum Nature lover and Fish Expert of Assam has been released on Thursday evening through YouTube. The songs, dedicated on raising awareness on conservation of the environment, were sung by renowned radio artiste couple Jeevendra Mohan Sarma and Devajani Sarma.

Former Principal of B Barua College Dr. Dinesh Baishya accompanied by his singer wife Dr. Ranu Baishya taking part in the function ceremonially unveiled the music on YouTube, followed by a thought-provoking lecture on “Indian Knowledge System and Environment vis-a-vis Classical Music,” drawing connections between ancient wisdom and the contemporary need for environmental stewardship.

The programme, hosted by Dr. Kumar Chandan Jyoti, also featured a musical performance by Bidisha Hazarika, a young research scholar of Gauhati University. Renowned classical singer Dr. Ranu Baishya also performed, enchanting the audience with her melody. The event saw the participation of students, faculty, staff, and devoted followers of Dr. Lakhi Prasad Hazarika.

