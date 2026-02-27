Assam: Two straw-laden trucks gutted in massive fire at Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: A devastating fire engulfed two straw-laden trucks in Bheluguri village, under Orang police station in Udalguri district, around 9:30 am on Thursday. The blaze, triggered by contact with an overhead 11,000-volt high-tension electric line, rapidly consumed the vehicles and their entire load of straw, resulting in property losses estimated at nearly Rs 15 lakh.

The incident occurred at the residence of Anita Mahato. The two trucks bearing registration numbers AS01JC2027 and AS01NC9252 were being loaded with straw when workers inadvertently brought the material into contact with the live high-voltage wire overhead. Sparks ignited the dry straw instantly, spreading flames to both vehicles in a matter of moments.

Villagers rushed to contain the fire, but the intensity of the blaze made it impossible to save the trucks or the cargo. Firefighters from the fire service arrived midway through the incident to douse the flames, but by then both trucks had been reduced to charred wrecks along with the straw.

SI Jitumoni Kalita of Orang police station reached the spot promptly to investigate the cause and assess the damage. Preliminary inquiries indicate that the fire originated from accidental contact with the overhead power line during loading operations. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and prompt local efforts prevented the flames from spreading to nearby homes or structures, averting what could have been a far more catastrophic fire.

Also Read: Massive Fire Destroys 13 Houses in Subhasnagar, Dima Hasao