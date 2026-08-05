Assam: Two women held with 90.16 grams of suspected heroin in Orang

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a major breakthrough in the ongoing campaign against narcotics, Orang police seized 90.16 grams of suspected heroin and arrested two women during a special checking operation on National Highway 15. Acting on specific intelligence, a police team set up a naka in front of Orang Higher Secondary School at around 5 pm on August 2. The operation was carried out under the initiative of Orang Police Station Officer-in-Charge Manoj Kumar Das.

During the search, police recovered 90.16 grams of a substance suspected to be heroin. The seized narcotics are estimated to be worth approximately Rs 70 lakh in the international market.

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