ASSAM: In a tragic incident in Udalguri at Assam's Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), two women lost their lives when a huge tree fell on them during a cyclone on Tuesday night. Geeta Narzary and Sabita Musahari have moved from Gohpur to Udalguri for personal reasons.



The fatal accident occurred as strong winds and heavy rains lashed the region, uprooting a weak tree and knocking it down Locals said as the storm intensified, the villagers took refuge with they are unaware of the impending danger in the unstable tree. Sadly, the two women caught in the falling tree died instantly at the scene.



At that time there was no way of ascertaining the dangerous circumstances leading to the untimely death of Geeta Narzary and Sabita Musahari on their way to Udalguri A sudden and violent storm took their lives in the form of it’s a wonderful way.



Meanwhile, two cattles were also strucked by the lightning in another weather-related incident in Raha area of ​​Nagaon district. The intensity and unpredictability of the storm wreaked havoc across Assam, causing heavy damage and loss.



The impact of such natural disasters is an important reminder of the vulnerability of communities to adverse weather events. The tragic deaths of Geeta Narzary and Sabita Musahari throws light on the importance of being well prepared in bad weather, as unexpected disasters can quickly turn into horrors.

Officials are urging residents to remain vigilant and anticipate unpredictable weather conditions that continue to pose risks to life and property across the region. With Assam grappling with the aftermath of these devastating events, local communities are mourning the loss of the two women and pondering the dangers of cyclones and their aftermath.