Tripura CEO: 59 of 62 MCC Violations Resolved, 13 Suspensions Imposed

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Election Officer (CEO) Puneet Agarwal said that his officer is addressing complaints about breaking the rules for fair campaigning ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in West Parliamentary Constituency in Agartala.

Out of the 62 complaints, they have taken care of 59 which resulted in 13 government officials being temporarily suspended.

Agarwal stressed that the final campaign activities will end by 5 pm on Wednesday, and no more rallies or roadshows will be permitted.