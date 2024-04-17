Tripura CEO: 59 of 62 MCC Violations Resolved, 13 Suspensions Imposed

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Election Officer (CEO) Puneet Agarwal said that his officer is addressing complaints about breaking the rules for fair campaigning ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in West Parliamentary Constituency in Agartala.
Out of the 62 complaints, they have taken care of 59 which resulted in 13 government officials being temporarily suspended.
Agarwal stressed that the final campaign activities will end by 5 pm on Wednesday, and no more rallies or roadshows will be permitted.
He asked people from outside the area to leave and told Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) to make sure there’s a 48-hour period with strict security measures.
The people who will manage the voting process have been trained and will be at all polling booths, along with state security, to make sure the voting happens without any problems.
Special arrangements have been set up for voters with disabilities, and there will be live video broadcasting from all polling stations.
Voting will happen from 7am to 5 pm and token will also be distributed to those in line after 5 pm.
The CEO reported that enforcement agencies have seized items worth Rs 26 crores since March 16. This includes drugs values ar Rs 23 crores, foreign liquor worth Rs 2.3 crore, and Rs 60 lakh in cash.
Agarwal assured that they are quickly dealing with complaints, having resolved 59 out of 62 received. 13 government employees were complained about, and some of them were warned.
Complaint redressal officers have been assigned to manage the process efficiently.
Earlier, the West Tripura Police Superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar issued a suspension order to Sub Inspector Dipankar Debnath and police Constable Bipin Sen Chakma.
Election Commission of India suspended the two police officials who were found guilty of dereliction of duty in poll-bound West Tripura Parliamentary constituency.
