Assam: Two Young Men Die in Tragic Collision Near Fanairband

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Two young men lost their lives in a tragic road accident on Thursday night. The incident occurred near the Fanairband area along the Dullavcherra-Nivia road when a motorcycle collided head-on with an unidentified vehicle, resulting in the instant death of both riders.

The deceased have been identified as Shibam Nath and Bittu Lohar, both residents of Cheragi village.

According to local sources, the two youths were heading toward Cheragi from Dullavcherra on a motorcycle at around 7:00 pm on Thursday. Near Fanairband, their bike collided head-on with a speeding, unidentified vehicle coming from the opposite direction. The impact of the collision was so severe that both youths died on the spot.

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