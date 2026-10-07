Assam: Three Dead, Three Injured in Tragic Road Accident in Khetri

A CORRESPONDENT

DIMORIA: Three people were killed and three others, including a child, were seriously injured in a road accident at Nowagaon in Khetri on Tuesday. According to reports, the family was returning to Nagaon after dropping their son at Guwahati airport. Their Hyundai Grand i10, bearing registration number AS-01-BX-5663, was travelling from Guwahati towards Jagiroad when the driver lost control near Nowagaon and the vehicle crashed into a roadside railing along the national highway.

The three victims who died on the spot were identified as Monimai Begum, 40, Ribul Ali, 18, and Amir Uddin, 40. The injured were identified as Putumai Begum, 55, Anichu Sultana, 10, and Rustam Ali, 50.

All six were reportedly residents of Nagaon district and members of the same family.

Khetri traffic police reached the spot after receiving information and rescued the occupants from the vehicle. The three injured persons were taken to hospital for treatment.

The exact cause of the accident remained unclear, and police continued their investigation into the circumstances that led to the vehicle losing control.

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