Assam: Two Youth Killed In Tragic Road Accident On Indo-Bhutan Highway In Baksa District

MUSHALPUR: A tragic road accident took place on Thursday on National Highway 127 (A), the Indo-Bhutan Road, in Assam’s Baksa district, claiming two young lives.
The victims, identified as Parag Das, 17, and Utpal Hira, 18, were riding a motorcycle bearing registration number AS 14 R 3885 when they rammed into a tree, leading to their immediate death.
Residents have voiced deep concern over the rising number of road accidents on this part of the highway, marking it a “death trap.”
They raised concerns over inadequate speed limits, specifically for motorcycles and heavy vehicles, resulting in repeated accidents.
This incident underscores the growing road safety issue in Assam, where road accidents have been escalating, with a 19.6% increase reported in 2018 compared to 2017.
The bodies of the deceased have been transported to Dr. Ravi Boro Civil Hospital at Masalpur for a post-mortem examination.
Another major accident involving a vehicle from Bhutan occurred at the National Highway No. 127 in Assam's Baksa district in January earlier this year.
The speeding truck carrying cement from neighboring Bhutan met with an accident at Anguliya after losing control and overturning onto the road.
A commuter was trapped beneath the truck in the accident. The police and locals immediately arrived at the spot and rescued the person from beneath the truck.
According to reports, the person was walking on the highway when the accident took place and the truck rolled over him.
