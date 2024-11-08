Assam: Two Youth Killed In Tragic Road Accident On Indo-Bhutan Highway In Baksa District

MUSHALPUR: A tragic road accident took place on Thursday on National Highway 127 (A), the Indo-Bhutan Road, in Assam’s Baksa district, claiming two young lives.

The victims, identified as Parag Das, 17, and Utpal Hira, 18, were riding a motorcycle bearing registration number AS 14 R 3885 when they rammed into a tree, leading to their immediate death.

Residents have voiced deep concern over the rising number of road accidents on this part of the highway, marking it a “death trap.”

They raised concerns over inadequate speed limits, specifically for motorcycles and heavy vehicles, resulting in repeated accidents.