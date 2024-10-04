Assam: Two Youths Arrested for Alleged Bird Hunting in Bajali District

A Correspondent

PATHSALA: Two youths were arrested by forest officials for allegedly hunting birds in Doloi Gaon-Birbira village in Bajali district.

According to sources, the poachers come from the Salbari area in Baska district to hunt birds every morning. Locals alleged that the poachers killed several birds in the village.

As per reports, the locals laid a trap to catch them and caught them red-handed and informed the forest official and police department. Forest officials and Bajali police rushed to the spot and picked up the two youths. The duo was booked under the Wildlife Act. As per reports, the accused have been identified as Rabi Daimary (39) and Rahul Baro (22). They are residents of Salbari in Baska district. The forest officials recovered the dead birds with slingshot. Meanwhile, the animal lovers of Bajali demanded strict action against the culprit for hunting birds in the region.

