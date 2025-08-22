Assam: Two Youths Drown in Brahmaputra During Manasa Devi Idol Immersion in Tinsukia

TINSUKIA: In an unfortunate event, two youths drowned in the Brahmaputra River on Thursday evening during the immersion of a Manasa Devi idol in Tinsukia district. The victims have been identified as Siba Boraik (18) of Chirapatty and Sanjay Choudhary (20) of Makum.

According to eyewitnesses, they were swept away by strong currents while helping in the ritual at a local ghat. Personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police conducted a search operation. After several hours, the bodies were recovered and sent for post-mortem examination at Tinsukia Civil Hospital. The remains have been handed over to the families.

Authorities have urged caution during river-based rituals. A district official stated that necessary measures would be taken to ensure safety at immersion sites, including deployment of rescue boats and life jackets.