‘Give us a concrete bridge’: Tengani children appeal to CM Sarma

GOLAGHAT: For years, the children of the Tengani area have been crossing the Dhansiri river on a rickety boat, holding onto a rope, to reach their schools. The scene is repeated daily at the Ouguri Alichiga Parghat, near the Nambar Daigrung reserved forest, in the Sarupathar constituency of Golaghat district. Students from nearly 42 villages, including Ouguri, Nikori, Borchapori, Huishing Pathar, Gelipung, and others, cross the river daily to reach their schools in Golaghat, Rongajan, and other areas. They don’t even have life jackets to save themsleves in case of an accident.

Every day, a group of children cross the river on the boat, carrying their bags, to reach their schools, along with hundreds of students and people who travel daily, risking their lives.

During the dry season, the locals build a bamboo bridge at their own expense, but it gets washed away every year during the monsoons. The students dream of a day when a concrete bridge would be built here. The construction of a concrete bridge at Ouguri Alichiga Parghat would make it possible for the new generation and the people of the area to travel safely.

The children, traveling on the rickety boat, make an emotional appeal to the Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, saying, “Mama, give us a concrete bridge.”

